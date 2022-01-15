How processed meat impacts your lung function

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Recent studies find unhealthy dietary patterns are associated with poor lung function.

Higher processed meat consumption is associated with poorer lung function, especially in males who have lower fruit and vegetable consumption, and among current smokers.

Researchers find a link between processed, or cured, meats and worse lung function.

It is possible that the nitrites used in processing and preserving cured meats may cause inflammation and stress to the lungs.

Bacon, ham, deli meat, and sausage all fall into the category of processed meats.

This video talks about how the nitrites in foods like ham and bacon cause lung damage, and the impact of “uncured” meat with “no nitrites added” on lung health.

Scientists suggest eating little, if any, processed meat. Red meat is a good source of nutrients so can form part of a healthy, balanced diet, but you don’t need to eat it every day.

Aim to eat no more than about 3 portions a week, which is around 350–500g cooked weight (or 525–750g raw weight) a week.

