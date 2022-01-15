ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polo G Drops Video for “Heating Up” Featuring Yungliv

By Shawn Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolo G is ringing off videos from his Hall Of Fame 2.0 video. The latest release is “Heating Up” featuring YungLiv. The new video is directed by Counterpoint 2.0 and sets the scene...

DaBaby getting clowned after dropping ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’ (video)

DaBaby is taking a lot of incoming fire after dropping his newest single, “Sneaky Link Anthem,” on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. First off, no one is happier to see 2021 come to a conclusion than the 30-year-old Cleveland-born, Charlotte, North Carolina-raised DaBaby. Last year was one of complete torment after DaBaby was canceled for his extremely homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last summer. Worse, DaBaby was universally denounced (except, of course, for Boosie Badazz) and he lost millions of dollars when major American and European music festivals uninvited him — especially when he initially refused to apologize, then offered a weak mea culpa later on.
J.I.D Drops “Surround Sound” Video Featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate

Until J.I.D drops The Forever Story album, fans will have to settle for his new “Surround Sound” video. When the year started, the Dreamville rapper promised new music and he delivered. The video “Surround Sound,” directed by Mac Grant and Chad Tennies, features fellow Georgia natives 21 Savage...
Polo G
Naomi Osaka’s Congratulation Message to Cordae on Dropping ‘From A Birds Eye View’

Our hearts melted when we read Naomi Osaka’s Instagram post to her bae congratulating and celebrating the release of his 2nd album at midnight, on the album release date, Friday, January 14th that read: Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️
Denzel Washington & Antonie Fuqua Set To Return For The Equalizer III

“They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that,” Denzel Washington told Collider about returning to his revengeful series The Equalizer, which is currently in talks with the studio for a third installment. “So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”
Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
NLE Choppa Addresses Airport Brawl With Quick Tweet & Delete

NLE Choppa was strolling through an airport on Monday night (January 17) when a man appeared to pick a fight with him out of nowhere. The person later bragged about “beating NLE’s ass,” despite video showing the 19-year-old rapper landing the first (and apparently only) punch. Shortly...
Amber Rose Responds To 2015 “Kartrashians” Tweet Resurfacing After Drama With Kanye

Amber Rose seemingly warned Kanye back in 2015 about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, as Twitter would have it. Despite the tweet resurfacing, Rose was actually throwing a shot at Kanye after his “30 showers” comment he made her on The Breakfast Club. In her tweet, she said that the “Kartrashians” will humiliate her ex-boyfriend after they are “done” with him.
Lil Tjay Issues Stern Warning To Rappers Who Embrace His 'Opps'

Lil Tjay is seeing those he considered friends moving in a funny fashion. He took to Twitter on Thursday (January 13) to get a few thoughts off his chest but made sure not to give away any names. “U a mainstream rapper embracing my opps,” he wrote. “Lol I take...
How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
See Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug Get Married in “Walked In” Video

Mariah the Scientist has tapped Young Thug to appear in the celebratory video for their collab “Walked In,” one of the highlights from her 2021 album Ry Ry World. The self-directed visual sees the two joined by friends, including Gunna in a cameo appearance, as they tie the knot. The track appeared on Mariah’s sophomore record Ry Ry World, which also featured an appearance from Lil Baby.
