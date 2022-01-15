ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the series finale “Babylon’s Ashes,” the epic space drama takes its final bow, cementing the show as one of television’s greatest science fiction stories. Much like the trials and tribulations Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Amos (Wes Chatham) endured, The Expanse didn’t have an easy path to reach...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Expanse: A TV Fan’s Post-Finale Guide to the Books

This article contains The Expanse spoilers. Many fans of The Expanse on Prime Video who haven’t already read the James S. A. Corey novels upon which the series is based probably have at least thought about checking out the books at some point. But the floodgates likely opened after the series finale aired for those looking to answer the questions left unresolved by the show’s untimely cancelation with books seven through nine still unadapted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

New Science Fiction Exhibition

The exhibit will explore works of science fiction such as From the Earth to the Moon, Doctor Who, and Star Wars. Glyn Morgan, the lead curator of the exhibition, says:. Science fiction invites us to observe our own planet and consider our impact upon it. Visitors will see bright futures the genre has imagined and be confronted by some of the biggest threats to our existence – climate change, ecological devastation and nuclear war – as we invite them to consider how often-dystopian imaginings could give us the intellectual and emotional tools to imagine and create more utopian futures.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Wes Chatham
Deadline

HBO Alum Len Amato Named Chief Content Officer At MasterClass

Len Amato, the former President of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax, has been named chief content officer at MasterClass. He will head the content organization and help lead content innovation, strategy and development of class launches for the educational streaming platform. During Amato’s tenure at the helm, HBO Films won the Emmy for Outstanding Made For Television Movie five times in six years from 2009-15 (Grey Gardens, Temple Grandin, Game Change, Behind the Candelabra, The Normal Heart and Bessie). The Liberace pic Behind the Candelabra was its most-honored program, with 11 wins and 15 nominations at the 2013 Emmys. Before becoming president, Amato — who left HBO a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Alok Vaid-Menon Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Alok Vaid-Menon (Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Random Acts of Flyness) has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management in all areas. The comedian, author, performer and public speaker, also known as ALOK, has performed at more than 600 venues in more than 40 countries. They are known for a distinctive performance style that integrates poetry with comedy and lecture to explore themes of trauma, belonging and the human condition. Vaid-Menon headlined the New York Comedy Festival last November to a sold-out crowd. They will next perform at the Just For Laughs festival in Vancouver in February and at The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Universe News: ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed, ‘Picard’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#The Expanse#Amazon Studios#Martians
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut

Two Star Trek shows received their orders for new seasons Tuesday. Paramount+ has renewed flagship series Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season and, more unusually, renewed the upcoming spin-off Strange New Worlds for a second season before the first season debuts. In addition, the streamer announced premiere dates for Discovery, Strange New Worlds and season two of Picard. Discovery’s fourth season will return from its winter break with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. Picard will launch Thursday, March 3, and then Strange New Worlds will have its series debut Thursday, May 5. The scheduling strategy will keep fresh live-action Trek episodes on...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them. That’s not to say that watching “Ozark” is a misery...
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Looking Back at Science Fiction’s Very First “Year’s Best” Anthology | #SciFiSunday

Great piece by James Davis Nicoll up on Tor.com. One could, I imagine, construct a comfortable (but non-waterproof) bungalow out of a collection of “Best of SF” anthologies that have appeared over the decades. The names on the spines slowly evolve over time: Dozois, Hartwell, Cramer, Strahan, Horton, del Rey, Carr, Wollheim, Merril. New names appear as older established names vanish. It is a sad year that does not see at least two or three Year’s Best SF anthologies, curated by competing editors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheWrap

‘Dickinson’ Drops Surprise Farewell Documentary on Apple TV+

“Dickinson” may have aired its series finale on Christmas Eve, but that wasn’t quite the last fans will see of Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson. Apple TV+ dropped a surprise farewell documentary on Wednesday, giving audiences one last hurrah with the poet and her family. Series star and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
TVLine

Reacher Delivers a Brutal Prison Beatdown in Prime Video Sneak Peek

Note to self: When Jack Reacher says he’s going to “give you to the count of three…,” be gone by the time he gets to “one.” In a sneak peek from Prime Video’s upcoming Reacher series, the titular tough guy (played by Titans‘ Alan Ritchson) is sent into lockup to get information out of someone. And along the way, he is cornered in the showers by a half dozen brutes. Alas, these lunks brought shivs to a veritable gunfight, as their target brutally makes clear in the moments that follow. (Watch the full scene above.) Releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 4,...
TV SERIES
voiceofalexandria.com

Robert & Rebecca Rodriguez Developing Female-Fronted ‘Zorro’ at The CW

The famous masked vigilante Zorro is getting a make-over in a new, gender-swapped reimagining for The CW. According to Deadline, the series comes from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez (Doom Patrol), producer-director Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C.), and Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. CBS studios is set to produce.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Hull Breach RPG science fiction Mothership adventure game Volume 1

Gamers who enjoy science fiction role-playing adventure games may be interested in a new massive adventure and supplement anthology with over 200 pages of all new content for the Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG game. The first volume has been created by an international team of third-party Mothership authors, designers and artists.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars’ #20 has smart science fiction ideas at work

The Star Wars galaxy is vast, and the opportunities for discovery and adventure are limitless. That’s never more evident than in the comics, which are in canon and allow writers to explore things the films and TV shows cannot. Star Wars #20 is a good example of this as Luke Skywalker searches for ancient Jedi artifacts the Empire has yet to destroy. What he finds goes beyond any old artifact.
TV SHOWS
In Homeland Security

Science Fiction and Its Influence on Modern Technology

Science fiction is a genre that continues to grow in popularity. The number of published sci-fi books has doubled since 2010 and represents 26% of all new publications. In addition, with the creation of electronic readers, it’s easier than ever to get access to books in the science fiction genre. There are also social media channels, such as Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn that encourage like-minded enthusiasts to share their latest sci-fi inspiration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction: Volume 2

The first volume of Tarun K. Saint’s The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction (reviewed here in June 2019) seemed to serve two purposes: to present the variety of South Asian SFF to the world at large, and – equally important, to judge from Saint’s introduction – to familiarize South Asian readers themselves with their own SFF traditions (as with other national and regional literatures, South Asian authors have not escaped the ongoing struggle to gain literary respectability for genre fiction). While generally an excellent anthology, it was somewhat limited by featuring only authors from the “partition states” of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Saint’s second volume consists of mostly original stories and poems, still predominantly from these countries, but including authors from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Tibetan community in exile. Of the 29 stories and three poems here, three are in translation. As with the first volume, Saint provides a lengthy and thoughtful annotated introduction, in which he offers two ways of approaching South Asian SF: “as a graft, a splicing of a new element into the already extant corpus of South Asian literature, or as a subgenre that is different with new, unusual fruits that taste neither like its progenitors nor quite like anything else.” Together, he argues that these approaches constitute “a New Wave of South Asian SFF.” As with all new waves, this means a blurring of familiar lines between SF, fantasy, horror, postmodern fabulation, absurdism, surrealism, and traditional literary forms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
voiceofalexandria.com

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander & More for Season 2

The cast for Season 2 of HBO‘s outrageous hit comedy The White Lotus is continuing to grow as the show adds several new stars to its existing roster. Joining previously announced Season 2 cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Michael Imperioli are the newest recruits, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and Adam DiMarco. Originally billed as a limited series, The White Lotus — which comes from creator, writer, director, and executive producer Mike White — won audiences over with its offbeat humor and ensemble cast when Season 1 debuted last summer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy