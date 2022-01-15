Start of prison sentence delayed for NXIVM's Nancy Salzman

Three men have been convicted in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery as he was jogging through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. On Friday, father and son duo Gregory McMichael, 65, and Travis McMichael, 35—who fired the bullets that ended the young Black man’s life—were sentenced to the maximum of life in prison, without parole. Meanwhile, William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who joined the McMichaels as they chased after Arbery, was also sentenced to life in prison. However, Bryan will have the opportunity to apply for parole unlike his fellow defendants, VICE News reports.
