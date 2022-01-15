ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Start of prison sentence delayed for NXIVM's Nancy Salzman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman has had the start of her jail time delayed. The...

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers sentenced to prison for life

Three men have been convicted in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery as he was jogging through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. On Friday, father and son duo Gregory McMichael, 65, and Travis McMichael, 35—who fired the bullets that ended the young Black man’s life—were sentenced to the maximum of life in prison, without parole. Meanwhile, William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who joined the McMichaels as they chased after Arbery, was also sentenced to life in prison. However, Bryan will have the opportunity to apply for parole unlike his fellow defendants, VICE News reports.
Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime.Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for...
AFTV’s DT gets increased prison sentence for stalking and kidnapping

AFTV (fka “Arsenal Fan TV“) is one of the most popular YouTube fan channels in sports. While some people question the fandom of the regulars given that Arsenal losing is beneficial for their business, there’s no doubt that these people are passionate and there’s usually a regular whose views represent the larger Arsenal fanbase.
Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Jan 6 rioter lashes out as CNN interview sends him back to jail

An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions. Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again. “So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications. But he added...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
‘Fundamental error’ meant child killing went unsolved for 20 years, court told

A “fundamental error” left the murder of a six-year-old boy unsolved for more than 20 years, a court has heard.James Watson was aged just 13 when he allegedly launched a “surprise attack” on Rikki Neave and strangled him with his own jacket on November 28 1994, the Old Bailey heard.He then allegedly stripped the boy’s body and posed him in a “star shape” in woodland, before dumping his clothes in a nearby bin.Watson, now aged 40, was seen with the victim on the day he went missing and was spoken to by police as a witness at the time, the...
"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
Saratoga man facing felony drug charges in Albany County

A Saratoga man is facing a slew of drug charges. Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Thomas McCall in Albany on Wednesday. They say they found him with LSD, crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth and ecstasy pills. McCall was brought to the Albany County Jail.
Man with lengthy criminal history arrested again in Albany

The man who inspired the "Raise the Age" movement in Albany is under arrest again. Albany police say Marquis Dixon was arrested after shots were fired near Grand Street and Madison Avenue early Monday morning, around 4:45. No one was injured. A gray SUV was seen leaving the scene. Police...
Facing Federal Charges, Marilyn Mosby Continues To Proclaim Her Innocence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Days after being indicted on federal charges, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby attended church service at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore where she was asked to speak to the congregation. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” said Mosby, “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” Mosby doubled down on the statement she made Friday, vowing to continue doing her job. Thursday, a grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts including charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida. Rev. Robert Turner showed his support for Mosby with a prayer circle. “People might ask you why is the church wrapping their arms around somebody who has been indicted with these types of crimes, is because that’s what Jesus would do,” explained Rev. Turner who even offered financial support to Mosby, which she declined. Mosby has said that she plans to fight these charges.
Man sentenced to 15 years for deadly 2019 Warren County crash

The man who sped away from state police and then caused a fatal crash on the Northway will spend 15 years in state prison. Skyler Crouse was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and assault. It happened back in 2019. Crouse was driving more than 100 miles per hour...
Case closed! 1981 cold case from Delmar finally solved

One of the cases our #ColdCase13 team profiled has been solved. Jerry Gretzinger has learned that the 41-year-old mystery of a Delmar John Doe has come to a conclusion. This all started in 1981, when a farmer at Double V Stables went out to fix a broken fence at the edge of his property. When he got there, he discovered a man's body -- his legs straight up in the air.
ALBANY, NY

