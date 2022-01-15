Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

The first volume of Tarun K. Saint’s The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction (reviewed here in June 2019) seemed to serve two purposes: to present the variety of South Asian SFF to the world at large, and – equally important, to judge from Saint’s introduction – to familiarize South Asian readers themselves with their own SFF traditions (as with other national and regional literatures, South Asian authors have not escaped the ongoing struggle to gain literary respectability for genre fiction). While generally an excellent anthology, it was somewhat limited by featuring only authors from the “partition states” of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Saint’s second volume consists of mostly original stories and poems, still predominantly from these countries, but including authors from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Tibetan community in exile. Of the 29 stories and three poems here, three are in translation. As with the first volume, Saint provides a lengthy and thoughtful annotated introduction, in which he offers two ways of approaching South Asian SF: “as a graft, a splicing of a new element into the already extant corpus of South Asian literature, or as a subgenre that is different with new, unusual fruits that taste neither like its progenitors nor quite like anything else.” Together, he argues that these approaches constitute “a New Wave of South Asian SFF.” As with all new waves, this means a blurring of familiar lines between SF, fantasy, horror, postmodern fabulation, absurdism, surrealism, and traditional literary forms.

