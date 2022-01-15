ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious...

thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
pawtracks.com

Video of mom cat trying to introduce her kitten to a human baby makes us go ‘Aww!’

It doesn’t matter what species they are — moms can’t resist showing off their babies to the people in life who are important to them. We’ve all seen plenty of pictures of dogs and cats with their new litters, and it’s obvious to see in each one that mom is incredibly proud of her new little additions. But one cat wanted to make sure that every single member of her family properly met her new baby, including the newest human, and the video of the interaction is just priceless.
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
ANIMALS
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Stray Dog Asks Man To Save Her Babies | The Dodo

Dog stops a man to come and save her puppies — they grow up to look just like her and play together 💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mama Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Was Heartbroken Until She Got Kittens | The Dodo

Milo was a pregnant stray dog living near the border of Arizona and Mexico when someone found her and brought her to Sunshine Dog Rescue. Her puppies were born premature and none of them survived. As she searched frantically for her babies, her rescuers came up with an idea to make her heart whole again.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
Kilgore News Herald

No One Wanted to be Friends with This Rescue Camel — Until a Baby Cow Came Along | The Dodo

No one wanted to be friends with Sir Camelot. He would stand in the field crying. Then a tiny calf named Benjamin Button arrived. Keep up with Benjamin Button and Sir Camelot at on Facebook: http://thedo.do/SperanzaAnimalRescue and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/speranza_rescue_pa. You can help Janine rescue more animals by supporting Speranza Animal Rescue here: http://thedo.do/donatesperanza.
ANIMALS

