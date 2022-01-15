Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

It doesn’t matter what species they are — moms can’t resist showing off their babies to the people in life who are important to them. We’ve all seen plenty of pictures of dogs and cats with their new litters, and it’s obvious to see in each one that mom is incredibly proud of her new little additions. But one cat wanted to make sure that every single member of her family properly met her new baby, including the newest human, and the video of the interaction is just priceless.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO