Somewhere along the line supplements became as commonplace as smoothies, with over half of the population buying one last year*. ‘Consumers are becoming more and more savvy about the fact that what they put into their body can influence how they feel,’ says Dr Simoné Laubscher, naturopathic nutritionist and founder of supplement brand Rejuv Wellness. Gone are the days when you could feel smug about taking a daily multi-vitamin or palming the odd cod liver oil capsule. And why would you want to, when you can do something so chic as, say, tip your collagen powder into your morning coffee? (Jennifer Aniston we’re looking at you).

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO