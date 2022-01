Having cardiovascular conditions in middle age may lead to greater cognitive decline in women than in men, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology. Researchers have long known that cardiovascular health is closely linked to cognitive health, including the risk for cognitive decline and dementia. For example, a person’s resting heart rate in older age is linked to the risk for developing dementia, as is a person’s cholesterol level in middle age. Having type 2 diabetes — especially if blood glucose is poorly controlled, or if the duration of diabetes is longer — is also linked to a higher risk for dementia.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO