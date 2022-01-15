Fanning Howey Adds Project Architect

Purdue University and Indiana University are teaming up in an effort to boost the state’s talent pipeline by keeping more graduates in Indiana. The schools are partnering with Ascend Indiana with the goal of connecting students with in-state career opportunities more effectively, as well as providing one-on-one career guidance and job search support. Bill Stephan, vice president for government relations and economic engagement at IU, says the effort stems from the presidents of both universities, who are looking for ways to collaborate on retaining talent in Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO