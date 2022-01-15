ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Fanning Howey Adds Project Architect

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanning Howey has added Jennette Moline as project architect....

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Inside Indiana Business

(i) on Education: Indiana Careers in Construction Association

The next generation of Hoosier construction professionals is getting a big career boost through the Indiana Careers in Construction Association. Indiana Careers in Construction Association Director of Community Outreach Lynn Busby with more on how the organization’s apprenticeship program is helping to meet the growing demand for construction workers.
INDIANA STATE
constructforstl.org

Steadfast City Economic and Community Developers Adds Two Project Managers

Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners has expanded once again with the hire of two project managers, Sarah Scribner and Evan Glantz. Officing out of the company’s St. Louis-based headquarters, Scribner and Glantz contribute to Steadfast City’s smarter, better approach to urban planning and economic development. “Steadfast City’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Inside Indiana Business

Katz, Sapper & Miller Hires Senior Associate

Katz, Sapper & Miller has hired Greg Lannan as a senior associate in the firm’s governement advisory group. He most recently held the role of manager of legislative & regulatory affairs at the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Lannan holds degrees from Vincennes University and IUPUI.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue, IU Partner to Keep Grads in Indiana

Purdue University and Indiana University are teaming up in an effort to boost the state’s talent pipeline by keeping more graduates in Indiana. The schools are partnering with Ascend Indiana with the goal of connecting students with in-state career opportunities more effectively, as well as providing one-on-one career guidance and job search support. Bill Stephan, vice president for government relations and economic engagement at IU, says the effort stems from the presidents of both universities, who are looking for ways to collaborate on retaining talent in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Cummins Inc. Makes Promotion

Columbus-based Cummins Inc. has promoted Bonnie Fetch to vice president of global supply chain and manufacturing. She currently holds the role of vice president of North America regional operating team and distribution business supply chain services. Fetch holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Potential IU Health Campus Raises Concerns

A new IU Health hospital could be coming to Fort Wayne, but some people are not happy about where it would go. Members of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission heard from project leaders and from neighbors at a hearing Thursday. This campus will feature a hospital near I-69 and Lower...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Crowe Makes Promotions

Crowe has promoted Scott Clodfelter (pictured) to managing director in product engineering services, Staci Kimmell (pictured) to managing director in consulting services and Mandi Scheel to managing director in audit services. Clodfelter most recently served as a senior program manager and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a master’s degree from the Oregon Graduate Institute. Kimmell most recently held the role of ERP implementation lead and holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI. Scheel most recently served as a senior manager and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Deloitte Hires Client Relationship Executive

Deloitte has hired Heather Neal as a client relationship executive. She previously served as chief of staff for former State School Superintendent Tony Bennett. Neal holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Franklin College and JD from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

River Heritage Conservancy Makes Addition

Jeffersonville-based River Heritage Conservancy has hired Doug Scott as chief development officer. He most recently served as vice president of mission advancement for The Healing Place Inc. in Kentucky. Scott holds a degree from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.
POLITICS
Inside Indiana Business

INvets Appoints Executive Director

Indianapolis-based nonprofit INvets has named Blaine Zimmerman its executive director. The organization says Zimmerman succeeds Wes Wood, who is stepping down from the position to pursue an opportunity at Dallas-based Veryable. “Blaine has been operating as a key leader of our organization since he was hired in 2020,” Wood said....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Columbia City Plastics Firm Acquired

United Kingdom-based cabinet hardware maker Titus Group has acquired the assets of Precision Plastics, a longtime plastics fabricator in Columbia City. The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. says Titus will invest an additional $7 million to add new product lines at the facility, such as metal diecasting. “We have looked...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Developer Planning Bloomington Workforce Housing

Indianapolis-based housing developer The Annex Group is planning a $23 million workforce housing development in Bloomington. The company says The Annex of Bloomington will consist of two buildings with a total of 102 units, as well as ground floor retail space. The development is being planned for the corner of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Looking for New Uses at Downtown Sites

The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development has released Requests for Proposals for two major projects in downtown Indy. The RFPs are focused on the redevelopment of City Market East and the adaptive reuse of Marion County Jail II and the Arrestee Processing Center. The DMD says the projects are part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Art Center Adds VP

The Indianapolis Art Center has named Alli Badgero vice president of development. She most recently held the role of senior development officer at Marian University. Badgero holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree from Ball State University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Engage Mentoring Names President of Diversity

Engage Mentoring has hired Yalonda Brown as president of diversity initiatives for the Project Lead for Women program. She most recently held the role of senior outreach manager for the Indiana Youth Institute. Brown holds a master’s degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

South Shore Clean Cities Rebrands

South Shore Clean Cities, a nonprofit based in the Lake County town of St. John, has changed its name to Drive Clean Indiana. The nonprofit says the rebranding is part of the statewide designation process under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program. In 2020, Indiana was selected...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Terre Haute Chamber Adds Director

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has hired Josh Alsip as director of community engagement. He previously served as community engagement manager at the Indiana Destination Development Corp. Alsip holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Willoughby Industries Celebrates 75 Years in Business

Indianapolis-based Willoughby Industries is a family-owned business that is a leading manufacturer of stainless-steel plumbing fixtures in correctional facilities across the United States. Willoughby Industries President Craig Alderson details the company’s key to success after 75 years in business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

