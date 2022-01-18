ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Cash Hits Accounts For New York City Residents Who Receive SNAP Benefits

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents who qualify for food assistance started seeing extra cash in their accounts Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients .

Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four.

Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.

Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began last Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for more on SNAP benefits in New York City

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 15

CBS New York

New York’s COVID Rate Lowest Since December; CDC Report Suggests Omicron Was Here Earlier Than First Thought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s promising news from Gov. Kathy Hochul in the battle against COVID. After a steep wave thanks to the Omicron variant, cases in New York state are falling as fast as they went up. Hochul says it’s an encouraging trend. Friday, there are just more than 28,000 new cases statewide. That has plummeted from 90,000 two weeks ago. Watch Gov. Hochul’s Friday COVID Update The state’s positivity rate also dropped below 10% for the first time since Dec. 20. “We have been waiting for this moment. We are finally trending the direction we want to go down, and that is downward,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Poll: 80% Of New York City, Long Island Residents Believe Government Is Failing When It Comes To COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New polling by a Long Island hospital found 80% of residents in our area say the government is failing when it comes to COVID-19 testing and more needs to be done. It also found the majority of people approve of mask mandates. “How do you feel about the mask mandate?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked one person. “I’m OK with it, man, because it keeps people safe,” he said. A clear majority of Long Island and New York City residents agree. According to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital’s “Truth in Medicine” poll, 65% feel masks should be mandated in schools, theaters, private...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Upper Manhattan Blood Drive Aims To Address Local Shortage

NEW YORK CITY (CBSNewYork) – A blood drive scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 aims to help fill the reserves of the local supply. The New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency, reporting there is only a one- to two-day supply available locally as opposed to the optimal seven- to nine-day supply. The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity’s New York Alumni Chapter teamed up with the New York Blood Center to collect from the greater Harlem community Saturday at the Kappa Kastle brownstone headquarters, located on W 141st St. The chapter’s health and wellness committee chairman Peter Conroy says the slots filled up fast. “Many of the brothers in the chapter in the city, who wanted to participate, they were unable to secure appointment slots, because so many people in the public outside of the fraternity took the appointment slots,” Conroy said, “so what this really represents is people want to donate they just need a location to do so.” If you are looking to donate, you can schedule an individual appointment directly through the New York Blood Center. To find a location and time slot near you, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mamaroneck Finally Receiving Much-Needed Funds For Flood Mitigation Projects

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the kind of flood the village of Mamaroneck has been hoping for — a flood of money. Almost $90 million is finally in the federal budget to pay for flood mitigation projects. Mayor Tom Murphy calls the confluence of the Mamaroneck River and the Sheldrake River “ground zero” for frequent Mamaroneck flooding, like the mess that devastated the village last September when 1,000 residents had to be rescued and 500 cars were trashed. In a familiar routine, elected officials visited and promised help by pushing for funding to prevent future flooding. The funding has been a long time coming,...
MAMARONECK, NY
CBS New York

Residents Living In Multi-Family Homes Running Into Issues Getting Their Fed-Issued At-Home COVID Tests Through USPS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government’s plan to send rapid COVID-19 tests to homes through the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t appear to be working for everyone. Meagan Furman lives in a house in Beacon, New York, that is split into three different units and is occupied by 10 people. When she went to apply for free COVID tests through the USPS website it said the address was already used to claim the four tests per household that are offered. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is easy.’ You just put in your name and your address, submit, and then it kicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Taking First Paycheck In Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is payday for Mayor Eric Adams, and he’s taking his first paycheck in cryptocurrency. Honoring a campaign pledge, the mayor says he will use the Coinbase exchange to have his paycheck converted into cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin. In November, Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency. In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021 Adams says he wants New York to become the global center for cryptocurrency and other financial innovations. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Announces COVID Vaccine And Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers And High-Risk Settings

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says those working in health care and high-risk congregant settings need to be vaccinated and boosted. Health care workers have until Jan. 27 to get their first shots, and submit proof that they are up to date with their vaccination until Feb. 28 to be fully vaccinated. Others in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, must get their first dose by Feb. 16 and their second by March 30. WATCH: Gov. Murphy Announces Vaccine And Booster Mandate “The science tells us that it’s no longer good enough to just receive your primary series, as being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

As NYC, Teachers Union Discuss Remote Option, Mayor Adams Reiterates ‘Our Schools Are Going To Remain Open’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City students returned to school Tuesday, as the city and teachers union continued to discuss a possible remote learning option. Mayor Eric Adams stressed in-person learning will continue no matter what. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, there was confusion Tuesday about guidance sent out last week. Some parents thought it meant more flexible remote learning options were coming, but the mayor continues to say schools are the safest place to be. The city said out of 25,000 recent tests only 1% were positive. “I don’t want anyone to get this mixed up. Our schools are going to remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Leaders Bracing For Avalanche Of Evictions After Moratorium Expires

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders are bracing for an avalanche of evictions after the state’s moratorium expired over the weekend. Outside Kings County Civil Court in Brooklyn, housing advocates handed out pamphlets informing tenants of their options. There are currently around 200,000 pending cases in the city, and there’s fear that number could rise. “If you haven’t received a certified letter from housing court or from the marshals, you’re not evicted. You are allowed to stay in your home. You should not leave,” said Nicholas Vargas, with Brooklyn Eviction Defense. “At the end of the day, we look at economic numbers here. Most people have returned back to work. Job openings are there,” said Vito Signorile, with the Rent Stabilization Association. Legal experts say as long as tenants are eligible and have applied for the emergency rental assistance program, they can’t be evicted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Unveils New Budget Proposal, Says New York To Make Historic Investments In Education, Infrastructure And Health Care

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Middle class tax cuts, property tax rebates, and plans to build three new casinos downstate are all part of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s something-for-everyone budget, which makes history by projecting no budget gaps for the next five years. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, barring an unforeseen crisis, the next governor, selected by voters in November, will have smooth fiscal sailing for their entire term. Watch: Gov. Hochul Lays Out New York State Budget Proposal What a difference a year makes. In 2021, during the depths of the pandemic, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to plug a $17 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: Feasibility Study Completed For Proposed Interboro Expressway, Which Would Connect Queens And Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Interboro Expressway is one step closer to becoming a reality. It’s not a road, but a new mass transit, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. Connecting Queens and Brooklyn through a new commuter rail line is a decades-old idea that’s finally gaining traction. “If you can shave 30 or 40 minutes off someone’s commute every single day, that is a gift,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Says Proposed Brooklyn-Queens Rail Service Would Connect Nearly 1 Million Residents To More Subway Lines, LIRR Hochul was in Brooklyn to announce the completion of a feasibility study, setting the stage for community...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Paterson Hosting Blood Drives Amid National Shortage

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The city of Paterson is stepping up to help with the country’s worst blood shortage in over a decade. Paterson city officials, the Red Cross and local hospitals are hosting blood drives to help fill the reserves of the local supply. The American Red Cross has called it a national crisis. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh is encouraging people to donate. “We are doing our part in Paterson by hosting this blood drive, and I’m really encouraged that there are so many people that have signed up. So much so that we will have a second blood drive on February 3rd to meet the demand and provide the supply to these hospitals that are suffering,” he said. The mayor was one of many people who showed up to donate Friday.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Community Gathers In East Harlem To Remember Yao Pan Ma, Condemn Anti-Asian Hate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday at 125th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem to remember Yao Pan Ma. Ma, 61, was brutally beaten at the site in April and died from his injuries on Dec. 31. Community leaders called for people to come together to address the problems that led to this tragedy. “If we better integrate and trust each other, we can work out a solution. Harlem can be an example for us,” said Eva Chan, of Community Board 11. “We are all one, the AAPI community and the Black community, standing together against hate,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Jarrod Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime. Some have called for the charges to be upgraded since Ma’s death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Concerned New Jersey Parents Call For Remote Learning Option Amid COVID Surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried. As most children went back to school in person Tuesday, there were some parents in New Jersey who kept their kids home out of fear. “No one should have to make decisions like that,” Jersey City mom Sabila Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Khan lost her father to COVID and can’t let go of the feeling that having a remote option is safer right now. It’s a concern growing for other parents as Omicron cases remain a problem. COVID VACCINE New York...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro Announces Retirement

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro is retiring. Nigro said he will retire effective Feb. 16. Nigro is the fourth longest serving FDNY commissioner, having served in that role since June 2014. He is one of only six people to have held every rank in the FDNY. Nigro followed in the footsteps of his father, a captain in the FDNY who served for 33 years. He joined the fire department as a firefighter in 1969. He started with Engine Company 21 in Manhattan and rose through the ranks, serving in East Harlem and eventually the Bronx as battalion chief of Battalion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Dozen Members Of Military Begin Serving As Pandemic Reinforcements At Newark’s University Hospital

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — University Hospital hosted a welcome ceremony Thursday for 25 military medical support team members who will serve as temporary reinforcements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The members from the Department of Defense were greeted with applause, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported. READ MORE: Biden Sending Military Support To Newark, Coney Island, North Central Bronx Hospitals To Shore Up Staffing Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital, said there was a wave of emotions as the military clinicians walked in to help. “It was a combination of gratitude and patriotism. These folks are coming at the exact right time,” Elnahal said. COVID VACCINE New...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul: State Police To Be Sent To New York City To Help NYPD Combat Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use the state police to stop the flow of guns into the city after Mayor Eric Adams begged for help in stopping the pandemic of gun violence that has marred his first three weeks in office. It was surveillance video of an 11-month-old caught in the crossfire of a Bronx gun battle that caused Adams to admit he can’t do it alone, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. “We need help. We need help from Albany,” Adams said. Since he took the oath of office 20 days ago, Adams has been whipsawed by gun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Demonstrators Rally In Chinatown To Protest Plans For More Homeless Service Facilities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some in a Manhattan community say the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes has them living in fear, and the city’s plans to add more homeless services in the area will make matters worse. Dozens of community leaders rallied Thursday outside 91 East Broadway in Chinatown, the site of one of three homeless service facilities planned for the area. Demonstrators say the problem of mentally ill homelessness has been allowed to fester and their community is dealing with the consequences. “This is not perception. This is the reality we Asian Americans facing everyday. When we are in the subway. we are being cursed, being spit on, being pushed. We are in our neighborhood being stabbed, being attacked,” said Justin Yu, president of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. The group says the area is already saturated with homeless services and is calling on the city to reconsider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Mother Of 2 Says Lack Of Heat In Building Is Forcing Family To Sleep In Car

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A working mom with two children says the city is literally leaving them out in the cold. She says her Bronx building hasn’t had heat for more than a week, so they’re sleeping in their car. Eileen Hernandez says for the past week, it’s been colder in her two-bedroom apartment than it is outside. She says last Monday, firefighters shut off water and gas because of a large pipe leak at the building on East 214th Street near Bronxwood Avenue in the Williamsbridge section. “We had our coats on, hats, gloves. The three electric heaters. A lot of clothes on...
BRONX, NY
