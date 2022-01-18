Extra Cash Hits Accounts For New York City Residents Who Receive SNAP Benefits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents who qualify for food assistance started seeing extra cash in their accounts Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients .

Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four.

Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.

Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began last Wednesday.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 15