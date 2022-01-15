Jooki Player Review: A Confusing Kids' Spotify Speaker
The Jooki Player is a Wi-Fi connected speaker aimed at letting kids have screen-free music independence. It's not that simple,...www.newsweek.com
The Jooki Player is a Wi-Fi connected speaker aimed at letting kids have screen-free music independence. It's not that simple,...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0