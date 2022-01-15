Mamoru Hosoda on How 'Belle' Depicts Real-Life Child Abuse Crisis

Belle is the anime that Mamoru Hosoda has always wanted to make. The latest film from the director of Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and Mirai centers on the story of Suzu, a shy high school student who rediscovers her love for singing when she enters the immersive online world of “U.” Shedding her quiet and reserved self, Suzu adopts the identity of Belle, a gorgeous singer with a beautiful voice beloved by all those around her. When one of Belle’s concerts is interrupted by a mysterious entity known as the “Dragon” who terrorizes the denizens of U, she embarks on a journey to forge a bond with the beast unlike any she has known before.

