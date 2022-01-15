Dad Brings Daughter Meals in Isolation in Hilarious Protective Outfits
A woman on TikTok has shared the funny ways in which her father delivered her daily meals while she was in...www.newsweek.com
Gotta give him huge props, laughter is the best medicine for just about anything you may encounter. Not many people would think about little things like that for a smile and giggle in a not so good time. I would've lost it if he would be wearing a tutu , leggings and some sort of rediculous mask. Those will be memories to last a lifetime
