Dad Brings Daughter Meals in Isolation in Hilarious Protective Outfits

By Lydia Veljanovski
 3 days ago
A woman on TikTok has shared the funny ways in which her father delivered her daily meals while she was in...

A Lk
2d ago

Gotta give him huge props, laughter is the best medicine for just about anything you may encounter. Not many people would think about little things like that for a smile and giggle in a not so good time. I would've lost it if he would be wearing a tutu , leggings and some sort of rediculous mask. Those will be memories to last a lifetime

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

