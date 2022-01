Getting ready to fly soon? You may want to book early and snag a good seat so you can avoid any sniffles. Since 2020, much of the attention on health and flying has been focused on the spread of COVID-19. (Many studies have come out concluding that flying is a relatively low-risk activity, though like everything now, it's up to you to determine your risk tolerance.) However, it's also important to remember that the good old-fashioned flu is back, so you may want to take a few preventative measures to avoid that too. The good news is, many of the things you're doing to avoid COVID-19 (including washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing) all work to prevent the flu as well. But if you're flying, we've got one more tip: Book a window seat.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO