ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Phillips 66: Dividend Growth Restarted, 10%+ Free Cash Flow Yield Means Plenty More

Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter successfully sustaining their dividends amidst the economic crisis of 2020, Phillips 66 ended 2021 by restarting their dividend growth. After fighting to successfully sustain their dividends throughout the economic crisis of 2020, the shareholders of Phillips 66 (PSX) have seen their dividend growth restarted at the end of 2021. Whilst...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

7 Dividend Growth Stocks For 2022

Companies with growing dividends can give you a buffer that prevents you from selling stocks in bad times. 2022 has, so far, been relatively eventful for stocks. If there can already be identified a theme for 2022, it is that money has moved from growth stocks, which have generally decreased in price, to value stocks. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) of Cathie Wood has already lost more than 15% of its value in 2022. A great middle way between growth and value is dividend growth investing, which has become my main strategy for investing.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Yamana Gold: Trading At A Sustaining Free Cash Flow Yield North Of 10%

Yamana Gold has exceeded its 2021 production guidance and is aiming to keep its production level stable at approximately 1 million gold-equivalent ounces per year. I would like to start this article with a confession. Until a few years ago, I couldn't care less about Yamana Gold (AUY). The company's balance sheet was stretched, there were some investments that I wasn't too impressed with and for the better part of the past 15 years; I ignored Yamana Gold. That changed a few years ago when the company got its act together. The balance sheet was cleaned up, the company started to do some interesting acquisitions and Yamana as a whole has completed converted itself in a reliable gold producer. Yes, Yamana is still over-exposed to South America but at its asset base is somewhat more diversified and the acquisition of the Wasamac project could prove to be a good deal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Cash Flow#Dividend Yield#Operating Cash Flow#Phillips 66 Lrb#Pbf Energy
Forbes

Goldman Sachs Group A Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.10% Yield

Goldman Sachs Group has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $22.29B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.10% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Chimera Investment: Dividend Yield And Safety In Focus

With an almost 9% dividend yield, Chimera Investment Corp. appears attractive to many income-oriented investors, especially under a low-rate environment. You may find the almost 9% dividend yield (8.95% as of this writing) from Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) attractive, especially in a yield-starved environment. We are currently in a secularly low-interest-rate environment. The 10-year Treasury bond yields only about 1.7% as I write this article. At the same time, inflation is surging and essentially makes effective bonds yield negative. Under these contexts, a 9% yield is indeed very appealing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Enterprise Products Partners: Worried About Inflation, Buy Their 8% Yield For Protection

After years of stagnated inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation possibly surging and overshooting central bank targets. After years of stagnated and often almost non-existent inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation with concerns that it may overshoot and surge higher, which poses a new risk for income investors. Thankfully, the midstream giant, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) offers investors a chance to buy their high 7.75% distribution yield for protection since they actually stand to benefit if inflation surges. This article also provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by reassessing their fundamentals for any changes since the previous analysis was conducted, along with the impacts from their upcoming Navitas Midstream acquisition.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AXA: Strong Fundamentals And The Return Of The Dividend

The dividend is back along with a share repurchase program. The Omicron news flow so far has been mixed. On the downside, the new variant appears to have more mutations compared to the previous one which makes it extremely transmissible. On the positive side, the spectrum of symptoms reported by most infected individuals is not severe and in many countries, reported hospitalisations have been less acute.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Signature Bank declines 2.8% on 2.1M shares offering

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announces an underwritten offering of 2.1M shares. Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Shares drop 2.8% during after hours.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs stock falls after Q4 EPS miss as market-making revenue declines

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock drops 3.7% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings miss consensus with a 23% Y/Y increase in operating expenses. Revenue for investment banking and investment management rose from a year ago and the previous quarter, as market-making revenue declined Q/Q and Y/Y. Q4 GAAP EPS of $10.81...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Gran Tierra Energy's 2021 production meets guidance; currently at 30K bbl/day

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) reports FY 2021 average oil production totaled 26.5K bbl/day, in line with prior guidance, while it says current output averages ~30K bbl/day. At a $70/bbl Brent price, Gran Tierra says its 2022 capital program of $220M-$240M should generate 2022 cash flow of $270M-$290M and EBITDA of $360M-$380M; at $80 oil, the company would forecast 2022 cash flow of $330M-$350M and EBITDA of $440M-$460M.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
businessjournaldaily.com

FNB Corp. Declares $0.12 Cash Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — F.N.B. Corp., the parent company of First National Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 4. F.N.B. Corp. trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Hello Group: Free Cash Flow Generating Business Remains Too Cheap To Pass Up

The market does not like the negative growth trend. If we look at the long-term chart of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), we can see that shares remain heavily oversold. The question now is whether shares indeed bottomed out on the 29th of last month or is there more carnage on the cards here. The MACD technical indicator has never been this oversold but we may be beginning to see green shoots with respect to the histogram, which is very close to entering positive territory. Suffice it to say, the longer shares can remain above those December lows, the more possibilities of a turn-up in the 10-month moving average, which would definitely be an encouraging sign.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy