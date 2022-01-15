ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

By Fresh Air
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
arcamax.com

Nicole Kidman 'shares' her success with her family

Nicole, 54 - who also has Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - shared: "I think they see it. They're firsthand, where we travel as a little group, where, always, we share pretty much everything. "I always say it's our work as a family, it's not my...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nicole Kidman bags Golden Globe for 'Being the Ricardos'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): American actor Nicole Kidman has just won a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes. "The race between these leading ladies was tight but the GoldenGlobe for...
NPR

Nicole Kidman

While her friends and family went to the Australian beaches, Kidman stayed indoors reading — and imaged herself as a character in the books. She says reading is what led her to acting. We talk with the Oscar-winning actor about ageism in Hollywood, singing in a cover band as a teenager, and playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.
KTVZ

Nicole Kidman back in Australia to care for her mother

Nicole Kidman has shared why she’s returned down under. The “Being Ricardos” star told NPR’s Terry Gross during a conversation on the program “Fresh Air” that she had returned to her native country because of her mother, Janelle Kidman’s, current health situation. “We’re...
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
iowapublicradio.org

Remembering actor Sidney Poitier

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Ty Burr of “Ty Burr’s Watch List” about Sidney Poitier. The actor died Friday at the age of 94. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
kasu.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Kirsten Dunst; Understanding the global supply chain

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. For Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the...
CBS New York

Broadway Marquees Will Dim To Honor Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway will pay tribute to trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier. Lights on theater marquees will dim Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in his memory. Poitier died Jan. 6 at the age of 94. Poitier started his acting career in New York City, first at the American Negro Theater in Harlem. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1960 for the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun.”
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
Deadline

Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Among Winners At AAFCA Awards

Will Smith of King Richard and Jennifer Hudson of Respect re among the winners of the 13th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards. Winners will be feted on March 2 in Los Angeles. The Harder They Fall matched King Richard‘s four wins including best film, best ensemble, best music and best director for Jeymes Samuel. Smith was honored as the AAFCA’s best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, also earned nods for Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress), Saniyya Sidney (breakout actor); and Reinaldo Marcus...
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
