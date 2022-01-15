Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

The Oscar-winning actor rode tall in three outstanding westerns. Sidney Poitier, whose death at age 94 was reported Friday, made history as the first Black man ever to win an Academy Award as Best Actor — for the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field — and went on to star in such extraordinarily diverse films as the Oscar-winning In the Heat of the Night (1967), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), To Sir, With Love (1967), Uptown Saturday Night (1974), The Wilby Conspiracy (1975) and Sneakers (1992). Along the way, he also directed the 1980 box-office smash Stir Crazy — starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder — and appeared in three notable westerns.
Comments / 0