The crossover between the Japanese company SNK and Capcom is legendary, specifically among fighting game fans. Considered as the main rival companies in the fighting game development, both the companies would shake hands to create a variety of crossover games throughout the 90s (this piece by Polygon covers the history pretty well), and even though the crossover fighting games experienced love and fanfare over the years, the same cannot be said for the other projects under the versus series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO