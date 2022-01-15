ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US judge bars Martin Shkreli from drug industry, orders US$64.6 million payment

By Diane Bartz, Jonathan Stempel
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Jan 15): A U.S. judge on Friday barred Martin Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life and ordered him to pay $64.6 million after he famously raised the price of the drug Daraprim and fought to block generic competitors. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled after...

