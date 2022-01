This is some of the best "artwork" we've ever seen!. If you own a car you already know that once a year you have to take a trip to your local mechanic to have your car inspected. If your car passes the inspection the auto shop will issue you a colored sticker that is placed on your windshield to show that the car has passed. If you don't have an inspection sticker on your car you can be pulled over by police and issued a ticket.

MECHANICVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO