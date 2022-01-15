ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing a Gun at Willmar Police

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at Willmar Police. According to a news release from the Willmar Police Department, a Willmar Police Officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Saturday night just after 8:30 pm. As the vehicle stopped, a passenger exited the vehicle and allegedly fired one shot at Willmar Police. The officer was unharmed and requested backup.
WILLMAR, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Details Released About Weekend Tragedy In Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office has released details about a tragic incident that happened in Eyota over the weekend. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says three Eyota men were found unresponsive in a garage in the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW around 1:00 am Saturday.
EYOTA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burnsville, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Restaurant Latest To Get Hit With $100 Scam

The scammers have hit a Rochester, Minnesota restaurant once again. If you got a message in your inbox this weekend stating that you are winning $100, it probably wasn't real. ThaiPop, a local restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota shared on their social media pages that someone created fake social media accounts posing as their restaurant.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wild 24-Hour Joint Operation Nets 10 Guns, Drugs, and Money In Minneapolis

In a recent announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department, a recent joint operation that spanned LESS than 24 hours took 10 guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash off Minneapolis streets. The operation featured members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, and ATF targeting areas known to have violent crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Pawnshop#Arson#Fire Accelerant#Lake Street#The Max It Pawn Shop
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Intercepted Package of Meth Leads To Arrest of Houston County Man

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Three Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Eyota

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy