ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

By Luke Lonien
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KROC News

Owatonna Man Sentenced To Prison For Sawed-Off Shotgun Conviction

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is getting credit for helping track down an Owatonna man who was manufacturing and selling illegal guns. He was also accused of making online threats against politicians and law enforcement officials. A federal judge Tuesday sentenced 23-year-old Dayton Sauke...
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Hayfield Man Arrested After Weekend Stabbing in Dodge Center

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a friend over the weekend in Dodge Center. 34-year-old Tyler Stroud is in Steele County Jail on felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony fifth-degree drug possession, felon in possession of ammunition, and two counts of misdemeanor weapons possession.
DODGE CENTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing a Gun at Willmar Police

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at Willmar Police. According to a news release from the Willmar Police Department, a Willmar Police Officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Saturday night just after 8:30 pm. As the vehicle stopped, a passenger exited the vehicle and allegedly fired one shot at Willmar Police. The officer was unharmed and requested backup.
WILLMAR, MN
KROC News

Rochester Restaurant Latest To Get Hit With $100 Scam

The scammers have hit a Rochester, Minnesota restaurant once again. If you got a message in your inbox this weekend stating that you are winning $100, it probably wasn't real. ThaiPop, a local restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota shared on their social media pages that someone created fake social media accounts posing as their restaurant.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burnsville, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
KROC News

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive in Eyota

UPDATE: Details Released About Weekend Tragedy in Eyota -- Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a garage in Eyota Saturday. According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain James Schueller, the incident is still under investigation but he...
EYOTA, MN
KROC News

10+ Popular Businesses in Rochester That Closed in 2021

List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that unfortunately closed in 2021. We all had our fingers crossed that 2021 would be a year of new beginnings where our kids would be in school 100% of the time again, having enough squares of toilet paper wouldn't be a worry, and our favorite businesses in Rochester, Minnesota would be back open and thriving. Unfortunately, we know that wasn't the case and we saw a lot of businesses close for good in 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Pawnshop#Arson#Fire Accelerant#Lake Street#The Max It Pawn Shop
KROC News

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KROC News

Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

New Date Scheduled For Rochester Man’s Second Murder Trial

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A date has been scheduled for the second murder trial of a Rochester man. An Olmsted County jury in December deliberated the case against 33-year-old Muhidin Abukar for 18 hours before declaring “an unresolvable impasse.”. A few weeks later, Olmsted County Attorney Mark...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Intercepted Package of Meth Leads To Arrest of Houston County Man

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Mayor Norton, Will Rochester Get Vax Mandate Like Twin Cities?

Will Rochester, Minnesota, see the Mayor and City Council enact a Covid vaccine mandate like the Twin Cities mayors announced yesterday?. Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St....
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Three Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Eyota

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers licenses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy