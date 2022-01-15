ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

How to Become a United Way Partner Agency Informational Meeting

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 4 days ago
United Way of Southeast Georgia will hold an informational meeting for nonprofit organizations who are interested...

Grice Connect

Twayla Jones Named Employee of the Month at EGRMC

Congratulations to Twayla Jones, Clinical Coordinator in Endoscopy, for recently being named EGRMC’s Employee of the Month! Twayla began working at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2015. Here are some excerpts from her nomination:. “Twayla Jones is a leader with heart,” stated Stacy Hutchinson, MBA, RN-BSN, CGRN, Director...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Daily COVID Report | Saturday, January 15, 2022

In the daily COVID report EGRMC has 26 COVID patients in the hospital today. 3 EGRMC patients are sick enough to require vents. EGRMC ICU capacity is very high at 96%. These are not all COVID patients but patients with high acuity. GA DPH does not report on weekends or...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

No visitors allowed at EGRMC ED as COVID cases increase

Beginning on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, no visitors will be allowed in the East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) emergency department. EGRMC reported 26 COVID patients in the hospital on Monday, January 10, 2022. Two COVID patients are on vents. The ICU has been at 98% capacity for over a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GSU establishes Center for Rehabilitation and Independent Living

Georgia Southern University’s Waters College of Health Professions has established a new research center that will bring together faculty and student researchers in the human movement sciences to improve the health and quality of life for individuals in the coastal Georgia region. The Center for Rehabilitation and Independent Living (CRIL) will offer specialized services to include clinical gait screenings, sport-specific, athletic movement analyses, concussion assessment, overuse injury prevention methods and evaluations of daily activity performances for clinical populations.
HEALTH SERVICES
Grice Connect

Local Businesswoman Gloria Strauthers Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Gloria Strauthers of Exodus Management and Consulting, LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Strauthers, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
SMALL BUSINESS
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern’s Q3 Economic Monitor: ‘Economy roars back’

Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q3 2021, reports that the Savannah metro area economy continued to roar back for the fourth consecutive quarter. “Nearly all major indicators of regional economic activity increased during the third quarter,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia DPH Awarded $2,066,100 to Support Injury Prevention Efforts

The Georgia Department of Public Health (Georgia DPH) was awarded $2,066,100 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant funding is used to provide technical assistance and resources to partner agencies statewide, develop community support for motor vehicle safety programs, support data linkages and help evaluate program efforts.
EDUCATION
Grice Connect

Meisha Edwards hopes to offer ‘ripple effect of healing,’ destigmatize mental health issues among underserved communities

When Meisha Edwards (‘14, ‘16, ‘19, ‘21) was 11 years old, she had already made up her mind she wanted to attend Georgia Southern University. “I attended a math and science camp at Georgia Southern when I was 11, and I recalled visiting the Wildlife Center and making ice cream from liquid nitrogen. It was so much fun that I was sold on Southern as my future college destination.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Grice Connect

EGRMC reduced visitors as Bulloch COVID numbers rise

East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) reduced visitors as we see COVID numbers increase throughout Georgia, including Bulloch and surrounding counties. The revised visitor policy allows only one visitor during visiting hours. Georgia DPH released a statement reminding citizens not to go to hospital emergency departments for COVID testing. EGRMC...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Digital textbook program saves Georgia Southern students money

When students collectively save $748,925 in one semester and have easy access to textbooks on the first day of classes, coupled with Georgia Southern’s University Store’s ability to provide lower costs to students and avoid inventory delays, it’s a win-win for the campus community. The University-hosted Day1Access...
COLLEGES
Grice Connect

Colony Leadership Academy class of 2021 completes program

Colony Bank is proud to announce the Colony Leadership Academy class of 2021 has completed and graduated from the program during their final session in Savannah, Georgia. During the Savannah session, students became familiar with the community through an introduction from Mayor Vann Johnson and tours of Georgia Port Authority and Savannah College of Art and Design, both of which students presented a $1,000 donation to the organization of their choice. Students also built leadership and team skills with the University of Georgia’s Fanning Institute and learned about careers in banking.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Support the Averitt center and make a charitable donation before January 1

The tax man cometh and making a charitable donation to the Averitt Center for the Arts before midnight on December 31st will help keep him out of your wallet and/or checkbook!. As we come to the close of 2021, we ask you to consider the importance of the arts in your life, as well as in our community, and consider making a year-end gift to the Averitt Center for the Arts. If you have not made a tax-deductible donation to the Averitt Center this year, now is your chance.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

GaDOE creating Electric Vehicle Career Pathway

The Georgia Department of Education is creating a Career Pathway that will equip students with the skills to enter the electric vehicle industry, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. The Electric Vehicle Career Pathway comes in response to Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement of the largest economic development project in Georgia...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
