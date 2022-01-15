How to Become a United Way Partner Agency Informational Meeting

The tax man cometh and making a charitable donation to the Averitt Center for the Arts before midnight on December 31st will help keep him out of your wallet and/or checkbook!. As we come to the close of 2021, we ask you to consider the importance of the arts in your life, as well as in our community, and consider making a year-end gift to the Averitt Center for the Arts. If you have not made a tax-deductible donation to the Averitt Center this year, now is your chance.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO