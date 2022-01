Apple has been rumored on several occasions to be testing out OLED panels for future iPad models, but it may take a while for the company to transition from mini-LED. To help with this process, BOE, who is reported to be supplying the technology giant with OLED screens for some iPhone 13 models, is apparently looking to branch out production of these panels to other devices, which would include tablets and notebooks.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO