Public Health

Indonesia reports over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases, highest in 3 months

By Sonali Paul, Sudipto Ganguly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily increase in three months, as the government braces for a new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant. The world’s fourth most populous country...

The Independent

Covid: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic fuelled by Omicron outbreak

Australia reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday as a surge led by the highly-infectious Omicron variant continued to increasing pressure on the medical infrastructure.According to the official data, a total of 77 deaths were reported on Tuesday, surpassing the previous grim milestone of 57 deaths last Thursday.“Today is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales (NSW) premier Dominic Perrottet said at a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths.High rates of hospitalisation have also been recorded in the country though the number of daily infections have eased. Australia reported about 73,000 news infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Swiss halve quarantine period to five days to cope with Omicron surge

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will halve its quarantine time to five days to help cope with a wave of coronavirus infections that threatens to hamstring the economy, the government said on Wednesday. Health authorities had given their blessing on Tuesday for the move, which comes as tens of thousands...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Irish minister confident of easing COVID curbs from February

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland should be in a position to start easing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 from next month once the number of people requiring critical care remains stable, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Ireland has the second highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Europe but also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

India’s Gennova developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, it told Reuters on Monday, after a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the product could be ready in a month or two. “The Omicron-specific variant of the vaccine is under development...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Indonesia’s sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s government is facing criticism from some top scientists and lawmakers that a sweeping restructuring bringing together the country’s leading science and technology institutes could undermine research efforts. The policy will see half a dozen science, technology and research institutes integrated into a National...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Poland expects highest infection rate so far in new wave

Poland's health officials say that the country has entered a new, fifth wave, in the coronavirus pandemic, predicting that it it will peak in mid-February at about 60,000 new infections per day or even more.Waldemar Kraska, the deputy health minister, said Tuesday that the highly transmissible omicron variant now accounts for 19% of the samples nationwide that have been sequenced, though 50% are in the Pomerania province along the Baltic coast in the country's north.If the Health Ministry's predictions prove correct, the rate of infection in the coming wave would be more than double that of the third wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Tunisia to restore curfew and ban gatherings over COVID

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia will re-impose a night curfew and ban all gatherings for two weeks starting from Thursday to counter the rapid spread of COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday in a move critics decried as aimed at stopping protests. The ban on gatherings and a request to...
WORLD
Metro International

Indonesian investigators may need another year to probe Sriwijaya crash

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian investigators may need another year to determine the cause of last year’s crash of a Sriwijaya Air jet that killed all 62 people on board, according to an interim report released on Thursday. Under international standards, a final report would normally be issued within...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Japan’s Osaka to set new daily record with 6,000 COVID-19 cases -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka will record about 6,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency said, far surpassing the previous all-time high of 3,760 set on the weekend. The numbers of new cases in the capital, Tokyo, are also nearing records, in a resurgence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been reporting a...
MARKETS
Metro International

German panel recommends COVID-19 booster for all 12-17-year-olds

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s STIKO vaccine committee recommended on Thursday that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The committee said that the third dose should be the mRNA shot from BioNTech and Pfizer and should be given at the earliest three months after the child had their second shot.
WORLD
Metro International

Czech gov’t debates mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, daily cases jump

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government is due to decide on Wednesday whether to retain mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in key professions and people over 60 as the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit a record high. Authorities said 28,469 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Vietnam detects first Omicron cases in the community -state media

(Reuters) – Vietnam has recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the community, state media reported on Wednesday, as health authorities urged people to increase their vigilance due to the threat from the variant. The three positive cases were detected over the weekend in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Nepal says COVID-19 cases may double as daily infections hit record level

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepal recorded 10,258 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, government data showed, the highest number reported in a single day as the government projected the tally could double by the end of the month. Total infections topped 972,198 and COVID-19-related deaths stood at 11,624. The previous daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Indonesia passes law paving way for capital's move to Borneo

Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law approving the relocation of its capital from slowly sinking Jakarta to a site 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) away on jungle-clad Borneo island that will be named "Nusantara". The House of Representatives vote provides the legal framework for the move, which was first tipped by President Joko Widodo in April 2019, citing rising sea levels and severe congestion on densely populated Java island. Home to more than 30 million people in its greater metro area, Jakarta has long been plagued by serious infrastructure problems and flooding exacerbated by climate change, with experts predicting up to a third of the city could be underwater by 2050. The new capital will cover about 56,180 hectares (216 square miles) in East Kalimantan province on the Indonesian part of Borneo, which the country shares with Malaysia and Brunei.
ASIA
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
CHINA

