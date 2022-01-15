Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

The thought of watching another show centered on a pandemic right now might seem exhausting, since we’ve been living through one for two years. In that span of time, we’ve seen plenty of series and movies, incorporate the ongoing pandemic into their plots. Some have been set in post-pandemic worlds where people have adjusted back to their normal lives and only mention COVID-19 in passing, like the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy, And Just Like That, and Gossip Girl, while others have loosely woven COVID storylines into their narratives, such as the most recent seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, The Morning Show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the Law and Order universe (which has since decided to disregard the pandemic’s existence). Meanwhile, the third season of Succession makes the decision to avoid COVID altogether and picking up right where the second season left off, remaining in the privileged safety of their billionaire bubble.

