ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jim Crow – under new management

By Gregory Maresca
thecorryjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orwellian headline that New York will dispense medical treatment to those suffering from COVID by racial preference was just another sign of the times. New York endangered thousands of elderly nursing home patients in 2020 and now this. How is this not government-sponsored racism? If they are so concerned with...

www.thecorryjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Douglas Brinkley on voting rights and the "new Jim Crow"

Tomorrow is the holiday marking the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which prompts these thoughts from historian Douglas Brinkley:. Why is it so hard for Americans to vote these days? It shouldn't be. After all, in a free, democratic society, no right is more precious. The equation's really simple: no universal voting rights, no democracy.
SELMA, AL
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Democrats#Economy#Dna#Racism#Covid#The Democrat Party#Kkk#Republicans#Marxist
POLITICO

Two major past backers of Kyrsten Sinema are threatening to end their support if she won't relent on the filibuster and get election reform done: EMILY's List and NARAL.

A fresh sign of rising (and almost-surely-unsuccessful) pressure from the left. What happened: EMILY's List, which aims to elect pro-choice Democratic women and can be a key factor in party primaries, blasted out a statement Monday threatening to pull its support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the future if she doesn't support changes to the filibuster needed to enact an election reform bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
Fox News

Rep. Kevin Brady: If President Donald Trump Wants To Run Again, He’s Going To Be Our Nominee

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), Ranking Member House Ways & Means Committee, tells Brian Kilmeade that it is clear President Biden bungled the economy in a big way during his first year in office. Brady says we should have had a banner year with the economy in 2021 based on what President Biden inherited from President Trump and instead we saw President Biden repeal three years of wage growth and take his eye off covid and dismissed and denied inflation and worker shortages while pursuing an extremist socialist spending plan. On the democrat sponsored voting rights bill, Brady doesn’t believe it has a chance unless progressives would be willing to walk away from everything they care about to resurrect the bill and Brady doesn’t see that happening. Brady also defended Texas voting law and how it has expanded early voting and added hours including on Sunday. Brady says there is not statewide voter suppression and the democrats are pushing a big lie in order to have a federal takeover of elections.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy