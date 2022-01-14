ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By skaman
kentonbee.com
 5 days ago

Fri. 14 & sat. 15 Benji Brown — It all began around 1999...

www.kentonbee.com

NebraskaTV

A Musical Comedy Team Comes to Kearney

Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi combine virtuosic performances, theatrical comedy and pop culture in critically-acclaimed performances. Brad performs on a 1736 Testore violin and Aldo performs on whatever piano he can find. Since making their debut with Andrea Bocelli, Duo Baldo has garnered over 1000 performances worldwide. January...
KEARNEY, NE
IndieWire

‘The Standups’ Is a Solid Start to the Comedy Year

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Standups’: Netflix Somehow, Netflix has found a way to keep adding to its comedy section over the past two years. With starts and stops to in-person events, there have still been semi-regular new sets from comedians all over the world. Still, the weekly avalanche of specials that began roughly in late 2016 and continued all the way through most of 2020 has understandably thinned out somewhat. With that back catalogue still growing, Netflix has been missing its collections, the seasons’ worth of sets gathered together...
TV & VIDEOS
thesmokies.com

Is The Comedy Barn worth it? An honest review

I was a latch-key kid in the 80s. My parents had HBO and no child locks. I memorized Eddie Murphy’s incredibly inappropriate and frankly hilarious “Delirious” special by the time I was 9. Sorry, mom. Dangerfield. Seinfeld. Kinison. I loved all of them. But there were others...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
#Stand Up Comedy
BoardingArea

Etiquette of Things: Comedy Cellar NY

The following is an excerpt from my upcoming book, The Etiquette of Things: Things You Didn’t Know Were Things. It is based on my annoyance with society as a whole and my Angry Professor persona (catch up on all Angry Professor posts here). Here are other excerpts:. Sitting in...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

The rise of TikTok comedy videos

The ability of comedians to expand their audience through videos on the popular phone app TikTok is no laughing matter. Some actors and writers are building successful careers despite never having performed standup at comedy clubs. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how TikTok is rewriting the rules of comedy, especially during the COVID lockdown, and talks with TikTokers about their unusual path to fame.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
phillyfunguide.com

Best of the Boston Comedy Festival

Jim McCue went viral this year with his DryBar special “nothing personal” which has had 3 million views. Jim has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” RedEye on Fox news, and Live at Gotham AXS. Jim has made several appearances on the Bob and Tom show. Jim also founded and currently runs The Boston Comedy Festival.
FESTIVAL
The Morning Call

Full of laughs: SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival returns

Get ready to laugh again. (We need it.) The 9th Annual Steel SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival will return to an in-person format and be held Jan. 29 at the ArtsQuest Center. Here’s what you need to know: The basics When, where: 4:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the Fowler Blast Furnace Room on the second floor of the ArtsQuest Center. It’s a return to an in-person event as last year’s festival was ...
FESTIVAL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Esquire

The Most Anticipated Comedies and Musicals of 2022

You know, there's always something to be said for a comfort watch. We don't know what you queue up during a day that feels especially hellish—Bridgerton's next season is still a couple months away, unfortunately—but your friends at Esquire love a good comedy or a musical. Thankfully, after a year which saw buzzy debuts from West Side Story and Licorice Pizza, 2022 looks like a solid year for both genres.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

Shakespeare Comedy Club

7:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Comedy downstairs at the Shakespeare have the most talented and varied stand up comedy line up, to fulfil everyone’s comedic acquired taste. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Found in the heart...
ENTERTAINMENT
27east.com

All Star Comedy At Bay Street

Joseph Vecsey and All Star Stand-up Comedy return to the Bay Street Theater stage on Saturday, February 5, at 8 p.m. This comedy showcase marks All Star Comedy’s 12th season with Bay Street, and will be held live and in-person at the theater in Sag Harbor. All Star Comedy...
SAG HARBOR, NY
WUHF

Jay Mohr is coming to Comedy @ The Carlson

Comedian, actor and best-selling author Jay Mohr is coming to the Flower City once again. Mohr is set to perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Comedy @ The Carlson. The first show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the following two for 7 and 9 p.m. Mohr has had roles...
ROCHESTER, NY
funcheap.com

VENT! An Interactive Comedy Show for Malcontents

VENT! is a one-of-a-kind comedy and variety show that invites audience members to submit their gripes, grievances, rants, and raves – from the mundane to the extraordinary – and discuss them in an open forum, in front of everyone! The rest of the world might not care about your problems, but we do!
TV & VIDEOS
ABC Action News

Craig Shoemaker Comedy for the Soul

Craig Shoemaker will be performing at Side Splitters in Tampa this weekend. Craig is an American stand-up comedian, actor, author, writer, and producer, with a career in show business spanning over three decades. He was named Comedian of the Year at The American Comedy Awards on ABC and garnered two NATAS Emmy awards.
TAMPA, FL
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Comedy, Movies, Music and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There are lots of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You and your family can catch a movie at Marcus Theaters, hear some music by Sheldon Weston in Sauk Rapids, share a laugh with comedians Mary Mack and Tim Harmston, learn the history of Weddings over the years with the Stearns History Museum, and hear John Denver like you haven't before at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Neman: Comedy in the kitchen, alas

It was like a slapstick comedy. But not just any slapstick comedy. Have you seen any Charlie Chaplin movies? Remember how his hilarious, perfectly timed comedy was always paired with pathos? We can’t watch but feel sadness and pity for his pathetic main character. It was like that. It...
ENTERTAINMENT
Torrington Telegram

Comedy show comes to Torrington

TORRINGTON – A comedy show is coming to town on Saturday, Jan. 22, to raise money for WYO Help. Darren Bulow and Don Haines have been putting on shows for non-profits for three years and will be stopping in Torrington for WYO LAFFS presented by WYO Help at the Eastern Wyoming College auditorium.
TORRINGTON, WY

