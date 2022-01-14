ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10 Million New Beverly Hills Home

By Alicia Selin
 5 days ago
Alicia Selin

Leonardo DiCaprio has purchased yet another California home and this time, it's a $10 million house in Beverly Hills.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is 5,000 square feet and sits on over a quarter-acre lot.

According to Dirt, Leonardo DiCaprio's house in Beverly Hills home is tucked away behind walls and gates, which provides some privacy for the actor. The home was built in 1936 but has been renovated since the last buyers purchased it in 2016.

The Beverly Hills house was originally listed for $10.2 million and was purchased by Leonardo DiCaprio for $9.9 million.

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's $10 Million Beverly Hills Home

Below, take a tour of Leonardo DiCaprio's new $10 million home, located in the Beverly Hills Flats, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country.

Leonardo DiCaprio's $7.1 Million Mansion for His Mom

See inside the stunning Los Feliz home the Oscar-winner just purchased for his mom, below.

