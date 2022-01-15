The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 3. With that in mind, let’s get into when it will air!. So what’s the bad news? After just two episodes on the air, Fox is taking the show into a brief, one-week hiatus. It absolutely is a little bit weird that we’re getting a break so soon, but there is a simple reason for it: They want to avoid NFL playoff football, which makes a certain degree of sense given that it will suck up a lot of ratings. Since this is a new show, it’s a big risk for it to lose a huge chunk of its audience right away! There is no guarantee they’d come back, and the series did at least get off to a somewhat decent start.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO