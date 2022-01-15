ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHONY PLEADS WITH A POTENTIAL DONOR TO HELP LUCA ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 31, ON FOX. Lou Diamond Phillips ("Prodigal Son") and his Daughter, Gracie...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 3

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Actor fulfills dream of acting on ‘SVU’ 15 years after meeting cast as a kid

Here's how you know your show has been on a while: When a full-grown guest actor reveals he remembers your show filming in his neighborhood when he was a child!. That's Christian Navarro's story, as he tells it on Instagram in a series of photos, starting with one where he's pointing at a "No Parking" sign showing "Law & Order: SVU" is set to film nearby.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.12 (Season Finale) - Kiss It Up To God - Press Release

ANGELA VOWS TO CLEAR HER MOTHER'S NAME AND BRING DOWN TEDDY ON THE SEASON FINALE OF "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, JANUARY 25 ON FOX. As the Illumination Ball nears, Angela and Leah team up to discover the truth about what happened between Teddy and Eve in 1984. Angela must make a choice between Tyrique and Nate in "Kiss It Up To God," the season finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-112) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.11 - Family Matters - Press Release

THE TAC TEAM FINDS ITSELF IN A TENSE AND UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION WHEN BULL FACES OFF AGAINST MARISSA IN COURT FOLLOWING HER DEPARTURE FROM THE COMPANY, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 20. “Family Matters” – The TAC team finds itself in a tense and unprecedented situation when Bull faces off...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.09 - Sucker Punch - Press Release

LIAM AND DAN SET UP AN UNEASY ALLIANCE – When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can’t tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#209). Original airdate 1/27/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.12 - Spies, Part 1 - Press Release

WHEN NCIS INVESTIGATES THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF A NAVY ENGINEER, IT LEADS THEM TO MAGGIE SHAW, JANE’S MENTOR AND FRIEND WHO’S BEEN KIDNAPPED, ON PART ONE OF A TWO- PART EPISODE OF “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. 24. Beulah Koale Guest Stars as David Sola, a New...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Call Me Kat - Episode 2.04 - Call Me Forty - Press Release

KAT TURNS 40 ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, ON FOX. Oscar attempts multiple surprises to celebrate Kat's 40th birthday, including meeting his mother. Meanwhile, Max tries to figure out why he continually strikes out with women in the all-new "Call Me Forty" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-204) (TV-14 D, L, V)
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.12 - The Kissing Bandits - Press Release

“The Kissing Bandits” – Upon their return home from college orientation, Adam and Brea each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship. Meanwhile, Barry and Beverly openly admit their love of ice-dancing and explore their shared passion together on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
