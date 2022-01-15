The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

"Toxic" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) MY FRIENDS' JOKES ARE HARMLESS... - A group of high school friends enjoy one last party in the "Woods of the Damned" until a prank goes horribly wrong. Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson and Kevin Haaland star. Chase Joynt directed the episode written by Liz Alper. (#306). Original airdate 1/23/2022.
