SARAH, AMY AND JODIE TAKE THEIR WOES TO THE ROLLER RINK ON AN ALL-NEW "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, ON FOX. Sarah begins to dip her toes into the dating pool and enlists Amy and Jodie's help in vetting a woman whom she ran across on a dating app. Meanwhile, Amy's maternal instincts are tested when she learns Luke isn't fitting in with other kids. Then, Matt comes to Jodie for business advice, causing her to reflect on how she's appreciated within her own family in the all-new "Hell on Wheels" episode of PIVOTING airing Thursday, Jan. 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET) (PIV-104) (TV-14 D, L, S)

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO