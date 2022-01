Two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Gosden more than 14 years ago.Andrew, from DoncasterSouth Yorkshire was 14 when he vanished in September 2007 after apparently travelling to London.South Yorkshire Police announced on Tuesday that two men were detained in the capital on Thursday December 8 with the help of Met officers.A 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children; while a 38-year-old was held on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking, a spokesman said.Both have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.Andrew, who will...

