The Ravens have re-signed veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season, adding depth to a position where they were hit hard by injuries in 2021. Seymour's role increased dramatically down the stretch, playing at least 69 percent of the defensive snaps during the final four games while making two starts. Seymour appeared in nine games and finished with 25 tackles. One of his best moments came in Week 18, when he sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the future Hall of Famer's final game in Baltimore.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO