UK prog rockers Lifesigns will replace Pendragon at this year's Winter's End Festival, following the announcement that the latter had cancelled all touring activity for 2022. In a statement, organisers said: "We are thrilled to announce that Lifesigns have agreed to replace Pendragon at Winters End 2022. Pendragon announced this week that they have postponed touring until 2023, and Lifesigns will take their slot on Saturday April 9.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO