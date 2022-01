It was a memorable Sunday for Donna Kelce. The mother of Jason and Travis Kelce traveled to two playoff games 1,200 miles apart on the same day to watch her sons play, jet-setting across the country and making it to Arrowhead Stadium in time to watch the Chiefs beat the Steelers. It was a good ending to a day that started by seeing her eldest son’s team lose to the Buccaneers, as Kansas City advances to the divisional round to face the Bills.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO