Most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022

Speed up your gaming connection with the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. This gaming gadget provides 4 wireless connectivity bands, including a 2.4 GHz band, 2x 5 GHz bands, and a 6 GHz band. Combined, they provide 16,000 Mbps of throughput. What’s more, the router also offers speedy wired connections with 2x 10 Gbps ports, a single 2.5 Gbps WAN Port, and 4x Gbps LAN ports. Then, a range of wired configurations delivers the most bandwidth where necessary. Need unstoppable internet? Then go for a multi-WAN connection. In fact, you can set all the ports to work as WAN ports. That way, you don’t have to bank on one ISP. Finally, this router uses a quad-core 64-bit CPU at 2 GHz, which also powers applications like Instant Guard and AiProtection Pro.
Comments / 0