Most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022

Measuring only 7.5 by 4.4 inches, the TCL TKEE MINI kids’ tablet is truly a compact gadget. Designed especially for children, it has a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1,024 by 600. Furthermore, it runs the Android 10 Go Edition processor and offers Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. Additionally, it can connect over Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n), and it also has a USB-C port to use for both transferring data and charging it up. With 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, it has just enough for kids. Plus, it also has a 2,580 mAh battery capacity and runs the MediaTek MT8167D processor. Children are sure to love the 2-megapixel rear camera to capture fun shots from their lives, too. While it doesn’t offer too many bells and whistles, it offers just enough for kids who are new to tech.

