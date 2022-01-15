Good Deal? Hilton Honors is Selling Points with a Bonus Again…

Hilton hat für Europa, Afrika und Middle East den großen Wintersale gestartet …. Die Hilton Fans sollten genau aufpassen. Man hat noch immer den 25% Rabatt im Sale laufen!. “Offer is subject to availability at participating hotels within the Hilton portfolio of brands in Europe, Middle East & Africa. Offer available for weekend stays booked between November 12th, 2021 and January 31st 2022 for Hilton Honors members booking direct and November 16th, 2021 and January 31st 2022 for all other bookings through approved channels. Stays to be completed on weekends between November 19th through until May 9th 2022. For purposes of this offer, “weekend” is defined as Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights and in Middle East (excluding Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa) as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights. Must book a minimum of 3 days before arrival.
Comments / 0