To be honest, I’ve been looking forward to Nishmat HaMishna’s appearance in English for many years. This is a book that opened up a whole new approach to learning Torah Sh’B’al Peh that I, up to that point, had not been introduced to: finding spirituality in the mundane. After re-reading The Soul of the Mishna now, many years later, it seems that Chazal were so immersed in Torah Sh’Bichtav and what we now term spirituality that when they wrote the Mishna they wrote it using a myriad of allusions to suggest many ideas to the reader.

