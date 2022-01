Taliban Government Continues to Strip Away at Women’s Rights. The Taliban issued a new guidance last week that prevents Afghan women from traveling distances greater than forty-five miles from home without the accompaniment a close male relative. This directive follows on a guidance issued in November 2021 that directs television stations to stop broadcasting programs with female actors. Around thirty women took to the streets in Kabul to protest the restrictions and called on the Taliban to respect women’s rights. The women also protested the Taliban’s alleged killings of soldiers who served under the previous Afghan government. The next day, approximately fifty women participated in a demonstration in Kabul calling on the United States to unfreeze the Taliban government’s assets. Foreign governments have said the Taliban must respect the rights of women and girls as a condition of receiving aid. However, the Taliban has instead further restricted women’s rights despite the risk of mass starvation this winter. Last month, the Biden administration instituted new measures that exempted humanitarian aid groups operating in Afghanistan from sanctions imposed on the Taliban.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO