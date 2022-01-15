ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Stop Worrying About Inflation And Grab Safe 7%+ Dividends In 2022

By Michael Foster
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, everyone’s in a tizzy about rising interest rates. But what if I told you that this panic is overblown—and it’s setting us up for some very nice windows to buy some top-quality high-yield funds throwing off payouts of 7% and up?. Why do I...

Seekingalpha.com

Enterprise Products Partners: Worried About Inflation, Buy Their 8% Yield For Protection

After years of stagnated inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation possibly surging and overshooting central bank targets. After years of stagnated and often almost non-existent inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation with concerns that it may overshoot and surge higher, which poses a new risk for income investors. Thankfully, the midstream giant, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) offers investors a chance to buy their high 7.75% distribution yield for protection since they actually stand to benefit if inflation surges. This article also provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by reassessing their fundamentals for any changes since the previous analysis was conducted, along with the impacts from their upcoming Navitas Midstream acquisition.
pymnts

Data From Decades Past Show That Restaurants Need Not Worry About Inflation

With rapid inflation, many consumers are growing acutely aware of rising costs. While it is easy to imagine that newfound price concerns could spell trouble for restaurants, which tend to offer a costlier food option than, say, cooking at home, the numbers have a different story to tell. It seems that United States consumers do not actually pull back their restaurant spending at times when inflation is on the rise.
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

Worries About Inflation, Talent, Supply Chain Skyrocket

Inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain management are top of mind for US CEOs, according to The Conference Board’s C-Suite Outlook 2022 Report issued this week. At the start of 2021, inflation barely registered on CEOs’ radars, according to the report. But as 2022 begins, inflation has soared to the top tier of concerns.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Long Live The Long Bond Or: How Stock Investors Can Learn To Stop Worrying About Inflation And Love U.S. Treasuries

Stock investors dismiss the long bond at the peril of their portfolios. In many ways, it holds the key to your stock total return dreams. The long bond is often dismissed as an after thought by many investors. Sure, we see the yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries such as the 10-year and 30-year periodically show up on my financial news screen, but why should we care? After all, many of us are stock investors, so the focus understandably is concentrated on how the stocks we own and the S&P 500 are doing on any given trading day. And the whole “bond yields going up means bond prices are going down and bond yields going down means bond prices are going up” thing kinda hurts the head to think about anyway. Those bond market updates we see on TV are for the pros anyway, right, so can’t I just use this time to zone out and grab a snack? To the contrary, the exact opposite is true. Not only should you care about how long-term Treasuries are performing on any given day, these securities arguably more than anything else hold the total return fate of stock investors at the end of the day.
STOCKS
Forbes

CPI Inflation Hits 40-Year High, But Even That Number May Be Too Low

Inflation for December in the U.S. hit a 7% annual increase, the highest rate going back to June 1982 when Reagan was U.S. President. However, there may be a problem with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate. It could be understating rising housing costs. Unfortunately there’s some risk that...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower as Investors Remain Worried About Inflation

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about inflation as well as likely policy tightening from central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.9% to 28,222.48 while the Topix index fell 0.44% to 1,986.82. The Japanese market was closed...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Inflation Worries Weigh On European, US Stocks

US and European stock markets remained under pressure Monday as investors already fretting over a looming interest rate hike await all-important US inflation numbers later in the week. Traders have been on edge since the US Federal Reserve signaled last week that it was ready to raise interest rates sooner...
STOCKS

