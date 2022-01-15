ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Norman) Haynes

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8zSL_0dmesr4r00

Barbara Jean Norman Haynes passed away on January 13, 2022 after a prolonged illness.

She was born on September 6, 1937 to J.D. and Nina Norman and was raised in Nashville. She grew up in North Nashville, Bordeaux, and eventually in Inglewood where she attended Isaac Litton High School.

She was the first person in her family to go to college when she attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1959. She met and married her college sweetheart, Joe Mann Haynes, who predeceased her in 2018.

Barbara was a daughter, a wife, a mother, a cook, an avid reader, a lover of newspapers (all of them), a teacher, a researcher, a secretary to Joe when he started his law practice, a lawyer, a Judge, an instigator, a mentor, and a change maker.

Once returning to Nashville, she ultimately followed Joe’s footsteps and attended and graduated in the top of her class from the Nashville School of Law in 1976. She joined Joe in a law practice in North Nashville and then in Goodlettsville where they made their home. After practicing for 5 years, she decided to run for General Sessions Court Judge with the support of many women in the city. She was the first woman to serve as a General Sessions Court Judge and served from 1982 to 1990. She served as a judge with flair wearing red robes, smoking from the bench, always having flowers on her bench, singing Christmas carols on the jail docket, and trying to make a difference. She then ran unopposed for the Third Circuit Court Judge in 1990 and served in that position until she retired in 2011. She was a student of the law. She learned the details of each case and often knew the law better than the lawyers who appeared before her. And she loved most to mediate difficult and intricate cases and settle them.

Barbara and Joe raised three children, Jeffery Norman Haynes (Lucy), Scott Kendall Haynes (Julie), and Amanda Elizabeth Haynes Young (Stephen). They had 7 grandchildren whom they loved to spoil: William Campbell Haynes, Richard Furman Haynes, Benjamin Hardin Haynes, Caroline Davis Haynes, Madden Haynes Young, Adam Gillespie Young, and Mary Neely Young, all affectionately called her “BeeBee”.

Barbara was busy outside of family and work including mentoring other women and pulling them up along the way. She loved being in the first Leadership Nashville class. She conducted all of the early Project Pencil adoptions from its inception so children could see a female judge while she proudly wore her red robe. She was appointed by then Gov. Lamar Alexander to chair the first and only Tennessee Sentence Commission rewriting the Tennessee Criminal Code. She loved Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and served as Board Chair. She loved that more women were attending law school and thought they should have mentors; so she along with a host of important and strategic female lawyers started the Lawyers Association for Women. She loved Pi Beta Phi’s Christmas Village. She loved taking care of her family and others by cooking for them or adding them to her sick list and sending them mail. She created a unique Christmas card, and all who received it knew all about her family, and most importantly her grandchildren. If you knew her, you knew where you stood with her.

Barbara and Joe loved each other and were rarely apart. They loved the Tennessee Vols, the Atlanta Braves, the Tennessee Titans, Jack Daniels, fishing, a roaring fire, and their favorite spot, the lake house. She loved diet cokes, Marlboro reds, flowers, making sourdough bread, and feeding the birds, often taking leftovers home to feed them or her dog Buddy.

She was predeceased in death by her infant daughter Amy, her parents, her favorite uncle Edward “Bud” Norman, her brother, J.D. Norman Jr. “Jerry” and his wife Pat. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, her brother Kenny Norman, her sister-in-law Kathleen Haynes, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Honorary Pallbearers are her Junior Judges.

The family would like to thank her nephew Jay Norman and caregivers Linda Storm, Eureka Arnold, Athena Springer, Vicky Phelps, and Mya Bonner for their loving support and care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barbara Haynes Scholarship, Harpeth Hall School, 3801 Hobbs Rd. Nashville 37205; Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville 37232; Project Pencil, 7199 Cockrill Bend Blvd, Nashville 37209 or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
CBS News

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mary Neely#Birds#General Sessions Court#The Third Circuit Court
Reuters

Thousands in Hong Kong volunteer to adopt hamsters amid COVID-19 fears

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteered on Wednesday to adopt unwanted hamsters after a mass cull order from the government over COVID-19 fears raised alarm that panicky owners would abandon their pets. Authorities ordered on Tuesday 2,000 hamsters from dozens of pet shops...
PETS
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1
Followers
77
Post
8
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy