ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Theresa Henley

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDPyL_0dmesZNt00

Theresa Henley, 67, of Joelton, TN, passed away on January 12, 2022.

She was a good woman and dedicated Christian.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Brown; husband, William Henley; son, Junior; sister, Cindy.

She is survived by her son, Donnie Henley; siblings, Lynn, Timmy, Jenelle, Bubba & Karen; grandchildren, Rebecca, CJ, Nathan, Thomas, Faith, Layla, Ed, Kayla, Amber, BB & Justin; great-grandchildren, Jocelynn & Liam.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022 with a memorial service at 12:00 pm at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
stjohnsource.com

Theresa M. Hilton Dies

Theresa M. Hilton, also known as “Mereta,” of Estate Whim died on Dec. 13. She is survived by her husband, Peter Hilton; daughters: Audlica “Bernice” Durrant, Diana Shearman, Lisa Shearman, Kimberly Hilton-Julien and Kristal Hilton; son, Franklin Shearman; stepson, Emmanuel Hilton; grandchildren: Elizabeth Durrant, Shawn Shearman, Amber Durrant, Sherresa Henry, Vanessa Simon-Lee, Rashida Simon, Shadeaha Simon, Anthony Henry Jr., Aaliyah Simon, Daevon Lionel, Ezekiel Simon Jr., Jahnoi Henry, Nalisa Sierra Lionel, Naomie Julien and Amara George.
OBITUARIES
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1
Followers
77
Post
8
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy