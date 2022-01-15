OBITUARY: Theresa Henley

Theresa Henley, 67, of Joelton, TN, passed away on January 12, 2022.

She was a good woman and dedicated Christian.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Brown; husband, William Henley; son, Junior; sister, Cindy.

She is survived by her son, Donnie Henley; siblings, Lynn, Timmy, Jenelle, Bubba & Karen; grandchildren, Rebecca, CJ, Nathan, Thomas, Faith, Layla, Ed, Kayla, Amber, BB & Justin; great-grandchildren, Jocelynn & Liam.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022 with a memorial service at 12:00 pm at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home.