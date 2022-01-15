ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Blair Emmitt Cornelius

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
Blair Emmitt Cornelius, age 54 of Antioch, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Blair was born October 20, 1967 in Ashtabula, Ohio to William and Joan Cornelius.

He was a member of the Gilroy Church of Christ. He was also in the Army, stationed at Fort Campbell. He was a loving, caring, supporting, hardworking and kind husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He loved to help others who were in need, spend time with family, cheer on his daughter, and love/support his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Stacey Waldron Cornelius, of Antioch, TN; daughter, Estelle Cornelius, of Antioch, TN; parents, William and Joan Cornelius, of Ashtabula, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Betty Cornelius, of Geneva, Ohio; sisters and brother-in-law, Debbie and Carl Hlavac of Ohio; and Marlene Cornelius of Ohio; in-laws, Cecil and Betty Gayle Waldron, of Antioch, TN; sister/brother-in-law, Melissa and James Thompson, of Murfreesboro, TN; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 9-11 a.m.) at Gilroy Church of Christ, 13126 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch, TN by Jim Minor and Jerry Maxwell. Interment Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrangements provided by Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

