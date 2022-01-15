ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Dottie Lou Peoples Kinser

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago
Dottie Lou Peoples Kinser, age 70, of Hermitage, TN died January 12, 2022.

Dottie was born in Wellston, OH, and was the daughter of the late Herb Peoples and Gladis Dickerson Peoples.

She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired nurse. Dottie enjoyed crocheting, crafting, and working puzzles. She was an avid reader and enjoyed James Patterson novels.

Dottie was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Corbin.

She is survived by:

Son – Aaron Dean (Niki) Kinser, Jr.

Brother – Herb Peoples, Jr.

Sisters – Donna Holbrook, Alice Peoples, and Susan Schulze

Grandchildren – Timothy Kinser, Joshua (Yadira) Kinser, Kelton Kinser, and Keyla Kinser

Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Darrin Meckling officiating. Visitation will be from 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

