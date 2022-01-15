OBITUARY: Judy Gayle Wray

Born in Nashville, TN on October 22, 1952. Departed on January 11, 2022 and resided in Nashville, TN.

Services are private at the family’s request.

Judy Gayle Wray, 69, born October 22, 1952; passed away January 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Judy leaves behind her family with whom she shared great love; her grandchildren with whom she shared even greater love; and all her many friends she loved dearly.

Family has requested a private Celebration of Life Service for Judy.

“You are all that our hearts will ever need, the one who truly made our life complete. With all our love to you Judy,

Signed your loving family.”