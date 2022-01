Sheldon, Iowa — The Central Lyon Lions cruised in both the girls and boys matchup with the Orabs to get the win 73-45 in the girls game and 69-37 in the boys. The girls game was tight early on, but Central Lyon pulled ahead 15-9 after one. The Lions started the second quarter off on a 9-0 run and took a 37-18 lead into the half. It was 57-35 after three and Central Lyon went on to win 73-45.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO