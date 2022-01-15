Armed Forces withdraw military personnel attached to Speaker Bagbin

Armed Forces personnel who took part in the evacuation of more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan in August 2021 are set to receive a new medal recognising their efforts, the Ministry of Defence has announced.Personnel will receive the existing Operational Service Medal Afghanistan, featuring a new clasp reading “Operation Pitting”, recognising their contribution to the evacuation of Afghan and British nationals.More than 15,000 people were evacuated by personnel from across the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force during the effort. Approximately 600 soldiers were deployed to Kabul airport, providing food, water, and medical assistance to evacuees after...
