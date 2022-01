Reigning Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria are staring at an unexpected early exit after losing 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea.It leaves Riyad Mahrez and his side bottom of Group E after two rounds of fixtures and they will need a victory in their final game, which comes against group leaders Ivory Coast.Esteban Obiang scored the only goal of the match, 20 minutes from time, to send his nation up into second with a fine chance of making the knock-outs.Earlier, Sierra Leone made it two shock results from two group stage games after they twice came from behind to earn a...

