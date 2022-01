Whatever happens at the big league level with the lockout, it’ll have only a very small impact on the minor leagues (players on the 40-man roster might be delayed). And it’ll have no impact at all on amateur ball, where their seasons will be starting as soon as one month from this week. With the 7th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, it’s nice to be able to be way more into the top draft prospects this year than we have been in seven years. Very early mock drafts have been fun, as have been the early looks at the upcoming class.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO