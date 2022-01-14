Yard waste collection delays on January 14, 2022

Friday yard waste collection in certain areas of Norman will be delayed today 1/14/22 due to staffing shortages. Staff will resume collection at 7 a.m. tomorrow 1/15/22.

Neighborhoods affected include certain areas south of East Rock Creek Road, north of Post Oak Road, west of Jenkins Avenue and East of 60th Avenue. Please see this map for details. Those affected should keep yard waste at the curb until collected.

Questions may be relayed to the Sanitation Division at (405)329-1023 or sanitation@normanok.gov.

Thank you.